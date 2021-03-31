(STREAMING-HD) Godzilla Vs. Kong (2021) Movie Online on HBO Max – Film Daily

The ultimate beast-off, watch Godzilla vs Kong online now as WarnerBros releases another 2021 title straight to streaming and VOD platforms. The fourth instalment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, Adam Wingard’s foray into these monstrous Titans is now available to watch with a HBO Max subscription for those in the US

Following on from Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), it seems inevitable that these two should cross paths. Yes, Earth’s remaining Titans finally meet, with humanity caught in the crossfire of their destructive path as they come to blows.

How to Stream ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Mythic adversaries collide for an epic battle in ‘Godzilla vs. King.’ Released in select theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, the action-packed film, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Michael Daugherty, Shun Oguru, and Eiza González.

The latest chapter from the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse features Godzilla and King Kong going head-to-head in a high-powered clash of the Titans, and with moviegoers just starting to trickle back into theaters, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ gives fans an option to enjoy it on the big screen, but also stream from the comforts of home (as many times as you want). While theaters and movie studios may be banking on building momentum leading into Memorial Day Weekend to help jumpstart a mostly sluggish year brought on by the global pandemic, streaming remains the best alternative to watch your favorite films — without worrying so much about social distancing.

How to Stream Godzilla vs Kong in the UK

With cinemas still closed in the UK, Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent at home from tomorrow (April 1). It will likely cost £15.99 to rent for a 48-hour window, like other recent Warner Bros titles such as Tom & Jerry: The Movie.

If you want to wait to see it on the big screen, you’ll have to wait until at least April 12 when drive-in cinemas are allowed to reopen. The likes of The Drive In and Nightflix are set to show Godzilla vs Kong from that date.

Cinemas in the UK are set to start reopening from May 17, but it’s unclear if Godzilla vs Kong will get a release once they do.

How to Stream Godzilla vs Kong in the US

In the US, Godzilla vs Kong is out now in cinemas and also available to watch right now on HBO Max. However, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK or other countries outside of the US.

If you’re in the US though and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month. The movie will be available to watch on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release.

You can also watch Godzilla vs Kong for free if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, giving you a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. It will cost $14.99 a month after your trial is up.

How to Stream Godzilla vs Kong across the rest of the world

Godzilla vs Kong received its theatrical release internationally on March 24 with the possibility to watch Godzilla vs Kong in countries and cities where cinemas have begun to reopen.

For those looking to stay home and watch from the comfort of their own home, we anticipate paid VOD to be available across the likes of Amazon Prime Video internationally, as well as iTunes and Google Play Store.

This means you’ll be able to rent the movie to watch at your leisure. In the UK Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent from April 1 for £15.99 if previous WarnerBros releases are anything to go by, likely with the option to also rent from Sky Store for Sky customers.

Canada will be able to watch along with the US on March 31, with a home premier available on Google Play Store, Cineplex Store, and iTunes.

Down under, you can watch Godzilla vs Kong what is fast becoming ‘the old fashion way’. Cinemas – remember them? With the ongoing health crisis appearing to have calmed down over in Oz, you’ll be able to watch on the big screen.