Streaming rights for new blockbuster bagged by Netflix and ZEE5

Action film ‘RRR’ has premiered in theatres, with reports online that the OTT streaming rights have been acquired by both Netflix and Zee5.

Despite the closure of cinemas and delays in countless projects, 2021 was an incredible year for the Indian cinema industry.

However, fans were left disappointed when one of the most awaited films of the year ‘RRR’ got delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic.

‘RRR’ is the much-awaited fantasy action film about India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, whose three teaser trailers have garnered over 140 million views on YouTube!

Thankfully, the film premiered in theaters today, March 25, but what do we know about the release of RRR…