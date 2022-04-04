Streams, lineups, injury reports and broadcast information

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers are on course to miss the play-in tournament as they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday despite both LeBron James and Anthony Davis returning from injury.

LA had a decent lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, but could not hold it, and fell 114–111 for its fifth straight loss.

The Nuggets currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference and are looking to finish in fifth place. They are currently tied with the Utah Jazz, who hold a tiebreaker.

These two teams played each other in January, with Denver losing 133–96 to the Lakers.