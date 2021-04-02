Streams (`WMCC 2021`): World Men’s Curling Championship Live Free Online – Film Daily

Hello Curling fans in Canada and all around the world, your wait is over, now World men’s curling championship are coming back after Covid 19 pandemic. World World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 will be held on April 2 to 11 , 2021 in Canada. Below check the full details of WMCC 2021 live streaming, teams, players and broadcast list.

Watch Streams: World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 Live Stream TV

The event will be held in a bio secure bubble at Canada Olympic park, which will also host all major curling championships leading up to the worlds. All events will be held behind closed doors with no spectators. This will be the first event to start the 2022 Winter Olympic Qualification process. The top 6 placing teams will directly qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

WMCC 2021 Dates :

Start Date : 2 April 2021

End Date : 11 April, 2021

Venue: Markin Macphail Center.

Host City : Calgary Canada

Official Website : curling.ca

Qualified Teams :

The following nations are qualified to participate in the 2021 Men’s Curling Championship.

Canada is a Host Country. One Team from the 2019 Americas Challenge, United States. Seven teams from the 2019 European curling Championships – Sweden, Scotland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Russia. Two teams from the 2019 Pacific Asia Curling Championships, China and Japan. Two teams from the 2019 World Qualification Event South Korea and Netherlands

Canada (Host Country)

China

Denmark

Germany

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

Norway

Russian Curling Federation

Scotland

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

United States

History :

The World Curling Championship began in 1959 as the scotch cup . In 1973, the competing field was expanded to ten teams and Italy and Denmark were Introduced to the world stage. Beginning in 1989, the Men’s and Women’s championship were held together. In 2005 the men’s and womens championship were separated . In 2008 , a world championship for mixed doubles curling was created. In 2015 , a world championship for mixed curling was created , replacing the European Mixed Curling Championship. Copa America 2021 Live

Final Word

World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 will start at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd, 2021 with round robin rounds followed by semifinal & final on April 10 & 11. TSN will provide complete coverage of the championship.