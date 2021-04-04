Stree 2 release date, cast, story and other filming details – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Stree 2 release date, cast, story and other filming details

STREE 2 release date

Stree is a Hindi-language horror-comedy film released in 2018. The film proved to be a blockbuster and grossed well. The film, starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was written and directed by Amar Kaushik. The makers of the film have announced the sequel to Film Stree. See details about the sequel below.

STREE 2 release date:

The film was expected to be released in October 2020, but the COVID epidemic was delayed. Now, there is no official release date of the film as it seems that the producers do not want to rush things as they want the film to live up to the expectations of the audience. Reports said that the script of the film is still in process and will be done soon. Be prepared for an official announcement regarding the shooting and release date from the film’s producers.

The cast of Stree 2:

The makers have said that the second part of the stree will have the same cast as the first part and there will be other new cast as per the script. The film stars Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi were seen playing special roles in the first part. Now, producers can play the role of other stars in the sequel to attract viewers. Stay around to learn the detailed cast of Stree 2.

Plot of Stree: What to expect from the sequel?

The film is set in the small town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, created by a woman named ‘Stree’ by the locals of the city. The plot of the film is inspired by the Karnataka urban legend known as Naal Ba. The first half of the film was finished with an open end to create a sequel gripping.

We do not know anything about the sequel’s story as a summary of the second part is awaited from the makers. Get in touch with us to know more information about Stree 2.

