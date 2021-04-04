Strict new Covid curbs in Maharashtra: All you need to know | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

Strict new Covid curbs in Maharashtra: All you need to know | India News - Times of India

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced tough new restrictions to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19 in the state, including weekend lockdown every Friday evening to Monday morning as well as night curfew.
The order comes amid a steep surge in Covid-19 infections in the state over the last few weeks. On Saturday, the state reported a record 49,447 fresh cases and 277 deaths.
Here are the new curbs announced by the state government:
* Night curfew from 8pm to 7am. Only essential services will be permitted during the period.
* Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services during the night.
* Lockdown will be imposed every weekend from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am.
* Prohibitory orders issued under section 144 to be in force during the day time.
* Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.
* Auto, taxi, buses to run with 50% capacity.
* Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is accommodation facility for workers.
* Theatres, drama theatres will be shut; film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding.
* Parks and playgrounds to be closed.
* Work from home to be encouraged.

