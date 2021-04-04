Strict new Covid curbs in Maharashtra: All you need to know | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced tough new restrictions to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19 in the state, including weekend lockdown every Friday evening to Monday morning as well as night curfew.

The order comes amid a steep surge in Covid-19 infections in the state over the last few weeks. On Saturday, the state reported a record 49,447 fresh cases and 277 deaths.

Here are the new curbs announced by the state government:

* Night curfew from 8pm to 7am. Only essential services will be permitted during the period.

* Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services during the night.

* Lockdown will be imposed every weekend from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am.

* Prohibitory orders issued under section 144 to be in force during the day time.

* Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

* Auto, taxi, buses to run with 50% capacity.

* Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is accommodation facility for workers.

* Theatres, drama theatres will be shut; film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding.

* Parks and playgrounds to be closed.

* Work from home to be encouraged.