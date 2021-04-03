Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – line up, air date, judges, dancers and other details – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The good news for all dance lovers is Strictly Come Dancing, also known as Strictly, is coming back with another season soon. For those of you who are new to this name, don’t worry. Get on the bus to find out more.
Come strictly dance history
Strictly Dance is a British dance reality show, where celebrity comrades come to compete on the floor with professional dancers. The first episode aired on 15 May 2004. Since then, there has been no decrease in fad levels.
The popularity of the show is such a hit that many big names want to stay connected. Recently Ralph is known for his role in Little in Death in Paradise, he has revealed his interest in joining Hello magazine for Strictly. Former Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shepherd, Rio Ferdinand, former footballer and TV star Dan Osborne are some of the other famous names.
Strictly come dancing judge panel
According to viral sources and insiders, it can be assumed that the 2021 season will continue with a final panel of judges, including Shirley Ballas as Chief Justice, and then Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revell Horwood.
This season is also expected to feature Bruno Tonioli, who has missed the 2020 season.
Strictly Dancing Air Date
It is like a ritual for Kadai to air its episode in September; However, the ritual failed in 2020 due to the Kovid crisis.
Talking about this season, 2021, it is not yet confirmed that Strictly will be strict on their ritual.
The show’s Chief Justice Shirley Ballas has hinted to fans about the number of thirteen episodes.
The participants
The official line of dancers for the 2021 season has been announced, with Allez Scourneczek, Anton du Beke, Nadia Bykkova, Nancy Xu, Graziano Di Prima, Janet Manara, Giovanni Pernis, Johannes Radabe, Karen Haer, Katya Jones. The much-awaited Strictly Come Dancing season of 2021 is going to glam up.
Stay tuned for more such news around reality shows, movies and glamor updates.