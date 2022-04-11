‘Strictly damaging’ – national media say ‘shamblick’ at Burnley after Norwich City loss

Burnley’s hopes of surviving the Premier League were badly hit by a defeat at Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat left the Clarets four points to safety and Everton eight games to go. Sean Dyche admitted after the competition that his side had taken a step back after their mid-week win over the Toffees and here’s what the national media had to say.

wire

Sean Dyche refuses to cast Maxwell Cornett for the terrifying Miss Burnley, who may end up regretting at the end of the season.

Burnley’s hopes of escaping relegation were boosted by a spectacular return on Wednesday at home to fourth-bottom Everton.

Read more: Dyke issues message to Burnley fans

Ivory Coast winger Cornet supplied a late winner in that one but was guilty of useless…