Strike ends at Oregon Tech as contract deal reached – The Seattle Times

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The faculty at the Oregon Institute of Technology has come to an agreement on a five-year contract with the university, ending a strike that had stretched into a second week.

Tentative agreements were reached on salary, merit increases and health insurance that includes Oregon Tech paying 95 to 97% of healthcare costs, the Herald and News reported this week.

Both parties agreed to new workload expectations that will allow faculty to spend more time with students and in the classroom, according to administration.

Administration upped its salary offer from 9.5% guaranteed salary increases to 11.5% over the next five years, with the opportunity for another 3.5% in merit increases. Although the union was opposed to merit increases, Ken Fincher, vice president of institutional advancement, said that was one area in which the union compromised.

On Tuesday the university worked to bring back faculty members.

“We’re just really glad that our faculty who, throughout this process we’ve always held in high regard and in high esteem, that they’re going to be back in the classroom,” Fincher said.

Both sides called it a good contract and said each side compromised.

Union spokesperson Kari Lundgren said the deal confirmed the strike had been a success. She credited the solidarity from students and other community members with pushing both sides toward a deal.

Both Lundgren and Fincher expressed optimism for the future of the university and union relationship. Both said the next contract need not be so contentious.

The nine-day strike was the first faculty-wide labor walkout at a public Oregon university.

The Associated Press
