Striking MSRTC employees try to barge into Sharad Pawar’s house, 104 held

The Mumbai Police The Mumbai Police arrested 104 people, mostly striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), who allegedly tried to barge into Silver Oak, the south Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Friday.

The incident sent ripples through the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemning the striking employees’ action and state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil calling on the police brass to investigate why they failed to anticipate the violent protest.

The incident took place a day after the Bombay High Court disposed the contempt plea filed in a writ petition moved by MSRTC against striking employees and directed the corporation to drop charges against the staffers and reinstate those…