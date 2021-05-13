String of Love & Friendship – Introduction

Hey all!!!

I have decided to come up with a new series. I’ll be starting this from next month. So, thought to give a gist on it.

Rao Family!!!

Raghav Rao – A jewelry businessman living with guilt. He is a devoted son and a caring brother to Bhavya and Atharva.

Bhavya Rao – A cool sister to Raghav and Atharva.

Atharva Rao – A responsible brother to Raghav and loves Bhavya a lot. He is in love with Vividha.

Rawal Family!!!

Darsh Rawal – A businessman and a photographer who is devoted to his family and friends a lot. He runs a cosmetics company. Brother of Vividha and Pallavi.

Vividha Rawal – Darsh and Vividha’s younger sister, a college student who is in deep love with Atharva.

Pallavi Rawal – Darsh and Vividha’s elder sister, a heartbroken girl who lives in the memory of her dead fiancee and considers herself unlucky. She gives ideas to Darsh for cosmetics.

Singhania Family !!!

Naitik Singhania – A jewelry businessman. Husband of Akshara, elder brother of Anika, and Gauri.

Akshara Singhania – Naitik’s wife.

Gauri Singhania – Omkar’s fiancee.

Naitik and Akshara are expecting their first child. She is five months pregnant.

Oberoi Family!!!

Shivay Singh Oberoi – Brother of Omkar and Rudra, husband of Anika, business heir of the family.

Anika Obeori – Wife of Shivay and sister of Naitik & Gauri, she is an entrepurener.

Omkar Singh Oberoi – Art heir of the family. Loves Gauri and his family a lot.

Rudra Singh Oberoi – A irresponsible young brother but loved by everyone in the family. Anika and Rudra share a great bond.

Nandhini Singh Oberoi – Lovely younger sister in the family.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

So these are the main characters!!!

The other supporting family members will be introduced in the episodes. Again no villains in the story. Just positive and a happy story revolving around these four families.

The plot is…

Shivay, Naitik, and Raghav are thick friends. Atharva and Darsh are close friends. So all these four families are united in the name of friendship and love. They all stay in each one’s bad and good times and tackle it together.

That’s all for now. Will meet you with the episodes.

Please let me know about this idea in the comments. Thanks!!!

Stay home!!! Stay Safe!!!