Strong Arjen Robben Runs Marathon Rotterdam: ‘You Know Man Comes With Hammer’ | game

His final time was 3 hours, 13 minutes and 40 seconds, with an average of 4.36 min/km. a good time. He was – with Erben Weinmars on the way – on the way to an excellent time, but in the last 12 kilometers Robben also had to deal with a hammer to the man he had already spoken about. In the end, the former footballer from Bredham ended up with Weinmars.

“Some people will say, you’re an idiot, but I just like to be fit and challenged,” said Robben before the start. WeI’m afraid of the last piece, you already know that guy’s going to come in with the hammer. But left or right: I just have to make it.”

‘Not good, not really good’

Robben came later – panting – shortly before the microphone RTV Rijnmund. What did he think of his first marathon? “Not fun, it wasn’t really fun. I made it up, but that’s about it. I’ve often gone deep and I often…