Strong condemnation. Journalist Eduardo Alivarti’s son surrenders to serve his effective prison sentence

Pablo Garcia, the son of journalist and broadcaster Eduardo Aliverti, turned himself in tonight to serve a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. As the only person responsible for the death of cyclist Reynaldo Rodas, whom he crushed and killed by his car while driving on the Pan-American Highway on February 16, 2013. It is not yet defined in which prison he will be, but it is already known when he will cancel his debt with the law: on 10 October 2025,

Last week, and after five years of procedural proceedings, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation finalized the sentence imposed by the Buenos Aires Court of Cassation in a review of the Oral Criminal Court No. 6 decision of San Isidro. On April 21, 2017, he was sentenced to four years in prison and…