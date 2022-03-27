Strong second half propels Cork to league final ahead of Kilkenny

cork 1-27

Kilkenny 2-20

John Coleman reports from Yui Chaoim Park

Ultimately it was a disastrous 1–3 blitz five minutes ahead of time that propelled Cork to the final of the Allianz NHL Finals against Watford in Wexford the following weekend.

The Rebels went 2-18 0-23 at Pyrak Yu Chaoim before a game-winning salvo and were generally on the backfoot as a result of two first-half goals from Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan.

Cork were a different animal in the second half and although they huffed and hissed, they could find no way to knock Kilkenny down until Darragh Fitzgibbon scored after fine work from Conor Kahlane and Jack O’Connor . As always, Eoin Murphy got a touch, but there was more…