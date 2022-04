LABELLE, Fla. – For the storm affecting the city of LaBelle, a strong thunderstorm warning has been issued till 4:00 PM. The storm is moving to the east at 10 mph and will affect parts of Glades and Hendry County. Dime-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph are likely within this storm.

First Alert Forecast: Forecast: Inland concentrated rain with light rain in the evening