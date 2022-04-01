Strong tremors in Mendoza – Mendoza Post

Strong this Friday morning at 8.28 am Earthquake in the province of San Juan on which it affected Mendoza, From some of the buildings in downtown Mendoza, it was perceived intensely.

as reported by The National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRES), the epicenter of the quake was in Cosette, San Juan Province, with a magnitude of 5.4.

Subsequently, INPRES indicated that the depth was located at a depth of 111 km according to preliminary data.



Significantly, the tremors were felt by many. Mendocino, who has already turned to social networks To alert you to the movement and comment on your experience. It would also have been considered in the province crdoba,

