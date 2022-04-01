Strong tremors in Mendoza this Friday morning

Strong tremors in Mendoza this Friday morning

Temblor-San-Juan-Inpress.jpg

Many people in Mendoza felt the shock and expressed themselves on social networks about it.

What should be in a shivering backpack?

An emergency backpack should contain essential elements for survival after a disaster, such as:

  • Container with drinking water.
  • Non-perishable foods, such as canned goods, rice, dry foods, cereal bars, or chocolate.
  • List of important telephone numbers of relatives, firefighters, hospital, 911.
  • A list with the names of our relatives (DNI, blood group, social security, medicines they take).
  • List of names and telephone numbers of close relatives.
  • First aid kit with important medicines.
  • battery operated radio
  • Flashlight and battery.
  • Whistle and gloves.
  • document…

Read Full News