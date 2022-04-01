Strong tremors in Mendoza this Friday morning

Many people in Mendoza felt the shock and expressed themselves on social networks about it.
What should be in a shivering backpack?
An emergency backpack should contain essential elements for survival after a disaster, such as:
- Container with drinking water.
- Non-perishable foods, such as canned goods, rice, dry foods, cereal bars, or chocolate.
- List of important telephone numbers of relatives, firefighters, hospital, 911.
- A list with the names of our relatives (DNI, blood group, social security, medicines they take).
- List of names and telephone numbers of close relatives.
- First aid kit with important medicines.
- battery operated radio
- Flashlight and battery.
- Whistle and gloves.
- document…
Read Full News