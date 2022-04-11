Strong Wind Warning for Auckland, weather and traffic for April 12, 2022

Season
Stormy weather will knock in Auckland on Tuesday as Cyclone Philly approaches.
A strong wind warning has been issued for the area, along with a warning of heavy rain.
According to Aucklanders, there is a chance of rain and cloudy morning ahead of bad weather since evening.
South-easterly winds gusting to 120 kmph will move into a gale over the exposed areas.
Thunderstorms from the southwest can reach 130kmh – possibly up to 140kmh on Aotea (Great Barrier Island).
