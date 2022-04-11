Strong Wind Warning for Auckland, weather and traffic for April 12, 2022

Stormy weather will knock in Auckland on Tuesday as Cyclone Philly approaches.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the area, along with a warning of heavy rain.

According to Aucklanders, there is a chance of rain and cloudy morning mate serviceAhead of bad weather since evening.

Wind and rain are forecast on Tuesday evening as Cyclone Philly is expected to reach Auckland on April 13 and 14. (file photo)

Wind and rain are forecast on Tuesday evening as Cyclone Philly is expected to reach Auckland on April 13 and 14. (file photo)

South-easterly winds gusting to 120 kmph will move into a gale over the exposed areas.

Thunderstorms from the southwest can reach 130kmh – possibly up to 140kmh on Aotea (Great Barrier Island).

Cyclone Philly will travel east…


