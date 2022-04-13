Strong winds, heavy rain, dangerous waves – The Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Herald file photo by Paul Ricard

The highest level of weather alert – a red warning – was issued late this morning for the districts of Gisborne and Wairoa with severe weather. forecast Approaching Pre-Tropical Storm Philly.

“A significant heavy rain event is expected for Gisborne and Wairoa District where the Red Alert is now in effect,” the MetService said.

“People in these areas can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

“Slip and flood waters are likely to disrupt travel, some roads may potentially be impassable to isolate communities, and there are also chances of power outages.