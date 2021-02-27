Struggling has been swept away with the heroine offer – Gulat

Adah Sharma | Made a great debut in Tollywood with the 2014 film Heart Attack. However, even after achieving success with that film, his career did not go well. All these years, Adah was seen in many films, but none of them gave a big break for his career. Still, he is getting fancy offers from the industry.

Today, Adah Sharma revealed that she has five Telugu films. He announced this news on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of his film Xhanam. He tweeted, “On 5 years of Kashanam, I want to announce that I have signed 5 Telugu films! Every time i have used something in any language u guys have always given me lots of love and support. The films I am doing now are all things that have not happened before. “

Directed by Ravikant Perupu, Kashaman featured Adivi Shesha in the lead role. The film was one of the most successful films of Ada’s career. Even though she is going through a rough patch right now, the actress was successful in getting good offers from the makers. She may announce more information about these films very soon.

