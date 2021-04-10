Stud Defensive Tackle, Son of NFL Veteran, Ready for SEC Football

Solomon Wright has the makings of a valuable starter in college football.
The defensive lineman is the ninth-best prospect from Oklahoma in the 2021 football recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and teams from around the country expressed interest.
Wright’s father, Kenyatta Wright, played at Oklahoma State and spent six seasons in the NFL. It’s clear he comes from a talented football family.
As for Solomon, he’ll be joining the SEC in 2021 when he suits up for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Solomon Wright Commits to Arkansas
In addition to the Hogs, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Memphis, Missouri, North Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and UTSA made scholarship offers.
The Red Raiders put together a solid pitch and even locked in a commitment with the three-star recruit at one point, but it wasn’t enough to sway defensive tackle Solomon Wright from joining head coach Sam Pittman in Fayetteville.
The Arkansas football program has struggled mightily in recent seasons, so the hope is for Wright to prove himself worthy on a defensive line that needs major reconstruction. The Razorbacks will need him to compete against the likes of Alabama and LSU.
DT Solomon Wright Highlights
Taking a look at his highlights, Wright appears ready for the NCAA level.
In 2019, he helped Vian High School (Vian, Okla.) reach the Oklahoma state championship game, and his work in the trenches has been raved about for years.
Wright is impressively quick, especially for a 270-pound player, and was a standout on his team’s defensive line. There is a lot to like about Wright’s game, and he appears ready for the challenge.
It’s too soon to say whether or not Solomon Wright will reach the professional ranks like his father. He needs to conquer the always-daunting SEC first, and he has what it takes to do it.