Students beat up Central Cordoba and Zone 2. are leaders of

Photo: Eva Cabrera.

The students defeated Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero 5–0 at the Uno Stadium, with three goals from Mauro Bocelli, one from Leandro Diaz and one from Gustavo del Prete to become the leader in Zone B of Professional League Cup First Division football.

Now, Estudiantes will travel to Montevideo to visit the National on Wednesday for the second presentation of the Copa Libertadores de America.

Central Cordoba complicated it in the first half of the match against Estudiantes, which started off the wrong way and in 7 minutes Martinez won Castro’s back and Riano pushed it into the net. Assistant 1 Diego Bonfa scored offside to re-validate VAR in a millimeter move.

At age 15, López lost it hand-in-hand with Andujar and the people of Santiago were lacking…