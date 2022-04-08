Students beat Velez in Copa Libertadores Argentine duel

“Pincha” took advantage of the side’s hand early Emmanuel More on the 6th minute, but leveled with a goal from “Fortín” Lucas Johnson at 35.

However, La Plata’s team again reacted quickly and went ahead again with a goal in the 42nd minute. Augustine RogerComplementing again with a powerful left footed shot to widen the gap on K8. gustavo del prete and with a formidable game of Mauro Bocelli what defines franco zapiola About to close.

“Russian” set directed by Ricardo Zielinski was better than his opponent, although Vélez had a chance to come back in the match when he was down 2–1, but the locals knew how to capture the win with Brazil’s Bragantino climbing to the top of Group C. is the one who defeated him.