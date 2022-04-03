Students have a great match with goals, VAR and controversies

In a great match, Estudiantes saved a painful point against Godoy Cruz in the fourth minute of injury time and With a penalty that converted young Franco Zapiola, Three times Pincha got hurt. It was an exciting duel, with goals of all tastes, controversies and VAR as the protagonist.

See also

From two good definitions for 1-0 by Bullaud and 2-1 by Godoy Cruz to the presence of two youngsters who will not forget this game. Because Agustin Spatel and Zapiola entered the final section and converted their first-class goal for Estudiantes del Russo Zielinski (he added three points from the previous 12).

See also

Godoy Cruz can’t seem to come out of his swings in this championship. It seemed…