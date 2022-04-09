VAVEL logo

Stuttgart 0-2 Dortmund goals and summaries in the Bundesliga. , 04/08/2022

14:26 5 hours ago

90′

Game Stuttgart 0-2 ends Dortmund.

14:16 5 hours ago

85′

Borussia Dortmund are taking 3 points in the final minutes of play and another day of the Bundesliga.

14:10 5 hours ago

80′

The intensity of the game decreases and both teams stop attacking.

14:03 5 hours ago

73′

Borussia Dortmund’s gouoall comes in second to visitors.

14:02 5 hours ago

70′

Stuttgart continued to press for the equalizer.

13:56 5 hours ago

65′

Borussia closed again to increase the score.

13:51 5 hours ago

60′

Slightly lower the intensity of the game.

13:45 5 hours ago

55′

Dortmund looking for target that extends profits

13:43 5 hours ago

50′

At the start of the second half, Stuttgart pressed for an equalizer.

13:36 6 hours ago

45′

start the second part


