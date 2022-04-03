STVV books with low key victory in Zulte Waregamem

STVV has successfully completed Zulte Waregame’s long move to Elindas Arena. Moussa Konate signed for the opening goal after the break, when Brussel blocked a penalty by Bossut at the start. Wolke Janssens took his second yellow card shortly after 0-1 from Limburg, but that didn’t stop STVV from crossing the line with three points. At the start of extra time, Rocco Ritz made it 0-2 with a well-placed ball. STVV continues to race for a place in the top eight. Zulte Waregem again made little progress and still not sure.

The last home game of the season was another important game for Esvey. Eventually, with a win against STVV, South-West Flemish could assure themselves of their eighteenth consecutive season in the highest division. It was not the support of the supporters, because with an impressive TIFO…