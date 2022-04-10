STVV easily scales up to the standard, but misses out on the Europe play-offs. Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

- 43′ – Geel – Amin Al-Dakhili
- 34′ – Geel – Nathan Ngoy
- 28′–Doelpunt — Daiichi Hayashi (2-0)
- 27′ – Yellow – Renaud Amond
- 22′ – Doelpunt — Taichi Hara (1-0)
- 87′ – verb. Gojko Cimarrot Door Noah Mwete Keyciona
- 85′ – released. Christian Bruels by Mathias Delores Knieper
- 85′– verb. Daiichi Hayashi Door Nelson Balango
- 85′ – verb. Mori Konate Dore Jorge Teixeira
- 77′ – Doelpunt – Joao Claus (3 – 0)
- 76′ – verb. Taichi Hara Door Joao Claus
- 73′ – Yellow – Christian Brulsey
- 67′ – Yellow – Warts Sisakko
- 65′- verb. Shinji Kagawa Door Rocco Ritz
- 64′ – Continued. Damjan Pavlovich by Joachim Van Damme
- 64′ – Verv. Abdul Tapasoba wears Brahim Galidi
