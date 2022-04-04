Style Clash as Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone Prepare to Face-Off

Diego Simeone was working in Argentina in the early years of his coaching career when he requested to attend some training sessions at Barcelona, led at the time by Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona was the pre-eminent club in the world, revolutionising the game between 2008-12 with its “tiki-taka” passing style favoured by Guardiola and mastered by the likes of Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández.

It wasn’t for Simeone, though.

“We talked,” Guardiola has recounted, “and he told me, ‘I don’t like this. I don’t feel it.’”

Simeone, a combative and hard-working midfielder as a player, saw the beauty of football in a different way and, for many, would come to represent the antithesis of Guardiola and his…