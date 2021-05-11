ENTERTAINMENT

Styling Tips: Learn some good looking tips from Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, known as Bollywood’s dhak-dhak girl, has shared some of her styling and beauty tips. Nowadays, the actress is seen playing the role of a judge in a reality show called Dance Deewane. In the show, Madhuri spreads her beauty by wearing one to one dresses. Let’s see some of his styles –

Madhuri Dixit had told that- ‘My biggest fitness mantra is dance and then cardio. I do cardio along with dance, which makes Mary a full body workout. You need to do cardio to burn calories.

Apart from this, Madhuri also gave some great fitness tips to her fans and said- ‘Eat food early in the night and wake up early in the morning. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Divide your food into five parts and eat in a balanced amount.

