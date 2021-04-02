Styling Tips: Priyanka Chopra’s yellow maxi dress is worth millions, you can also take tips for summer wear – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra not only for her excellent performance but also because of her stylish outfits, she remains very much discussed among the fans. Priyanka, who has become a fashion inspiration for many girls, is once again seen on social media in her stunning outfits. Recently, Priyanka has shared a photo in one of her yellow colored maxi dress. Whose seeing it is as if she is welcoming the summer with great warmth. You can also take inspiration from this dress of Priyanka for wearing in summer.

This beautiful yellow maxi dress by Priyanka Chopra belongs to the Emilio Pucci brand. Emilio Pucci is a luxury fashion brand from Italy. Priyanka’s outfit included a V-neckline, self-tie vest belt, maxi length hemline, trims and overall feather embellishments in the front and back, giving her a gorgeous look. Priyanka looks gorgeous in this silk made dress. However, it is not a matter of everyone to buy this dress. According to the information available on the website, the cost of this dress is about Rs 4,50,000 lakhs.

Priyanka Chopra loves yellow color a lot. She has been seen carrying outfits of this color on several special occasions. PC also wore a yellow color dress in his birthday. She wore a monochrome co-ord skirt set. It had a sleeveless and turtle neckline blouse, with a micro-plated matching skirt.

