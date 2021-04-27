LATEST

Stylish Allu Arjun’s sweet reply to Salman Khan’s tweet, read here – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Bollywood’s upcoming movie starrer Salman Khan’s Radhey: Teri Most Wished Bhai’s track ‘Seti Maar’ was launched right this moment (April 26). It must be famous that the track has a particular reference to Tollywood as it’s impressed by Allu Arjun’s track ‘SETI MAR’ from the 2017 action-comedy movie DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham.

Whereas all this was the discuss of the city with the discharge of the track, Salman Khan launched the monitor due to the fashionable star and praised his dance strikes within the unique model. Wishing her love, the Bollywood actor tweeted, “Thanks allu Arjun in Seti Maa, the best way you carried out within the track, the best way you dance, your model, ur simply superior. tk care nb protected. Rgds to ur household. .. love you brother @ alluarjun. “.

In response to a candy gesture, Tollywood star Allu Arjun wrote, “Thanks so Salman Garu. It’s my pleasure to obtain a praise from you. That is such a stunning gesture. Searching for RADHE magic on display with followers doing SEII MAAR for you. Thanks in your love. AA. ”

Nonetheless it must be famous right here that the Telugu model of i Seti Mara ” can also be a worship hedge. On this track, each Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge have proven nice chemistry on display.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
65
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
62
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
56
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top