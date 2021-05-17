LATEST

Subnautica devs use PS5 SSD tech to shrink file size by 70% – Gamesradar

Subnautica now takes up a lot less hard drive space on PS5 compared to PS4 thanks to the new-gen console’s lightning-quick SSD.

As Twisted Voxel reports (via Push Square), a new update reduces Subnautica’s file size on PS5 from 14GB all the way down to just 3.5GB, a 70% reduction from the PS4 version. This is possible due to the compression tech afforded by the PS5 SSD’s advanced data-streaming efficiency, which developer Unknown Worlds has utilized to make Subnautica a far less cumbersome game to have stored in your PS5’s library.

Sony has boasted about the PS5 SSD’s ability to shrink file sizes in the past, but this is among the best real-world examples we’ve seen so far. Given the limited storage capacity of the PS5’s stock SSD, this could be a game-changer if developers start making use of the tech en-masse, but I say this acknowledging that I’m not a game developer and therefore don’t fully understand the technical challenges and limits involved.

After first launching out of Early Access in 2018, Subnautica made its new-gen debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X this month alongside the release of its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero. The PS5/Xbox Series X version of Subnautica includes a 60FPS performance mode as an alternative to the 4K fidelity mode, though Unknown Worlds told GamesRadar+ that the updated version doesn’t support DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers “just yet.”

If you are dealing with storage issues, take a peek at our guide to the best PS5 SSDs for a potential solution.

