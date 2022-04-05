Success, going to hell, suicide... But what really happened to Kurt Cobain?

Kurt Cobain is one of the most popular artists of his generation. With the group Nirvana, the singer will experience worldwide success! He was born in Aberdeen in 1967. If he grew up in a modest environment, Kurt Cobain had a relatively happy childhood. From the age of three, the star had a passion for music thanks to the Beatles. But in 1975 this is drama! His parents divorced and problems followed.

Kurt Cobain tossed from right to left. He keeps his suitcase with his mother for a while and then goes inside with his father. Other members of his family take him inside. This chaotic period will mark him forever. In the turmoil, the interpreter of “In Bloom” turns on itself. But the main interested party eventually finds an escape: the music. After launching a few short-lived groups, he created a group that would propel him into a rockstar over the years…