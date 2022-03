Success Story: जेल में रहते हुए IIT JAM में हासिल की 54वीं रैंक, पढ़ें बिहार के सूरज की सक्सेस स्टोरी – success story of suraj kumar who secured rank 54 while in jail

It is said that if the heart has the ability and determination to do something, then a person can get success in any odd situation. All you need is hard work, patience and control over your mind and mind. This proverb has been shown to be true to the people of Bihar.

Read Full News