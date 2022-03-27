Successful start of the first day at Trelev Polo Club

Once again the discipline of Taco and Bowl are the heroes of the weekend in our area. Tomorrow, they returned to the competition with the company of the public who are already experiencing polo as a cohesive activity in the Valley and in Patagonia. In addition to the first leg matches in the higher divisions, yesterday the matches of the “Comienzo” and “Ladies Cup” tournaments were also played.

Teams from the Patagonian polo team participate; Osday dizziness; Pyramid Port; Bethesda Polo—Arha; Escorihuela Gascon – La Martina and local Trelev Polo – Patagonia broker who will play for the championship positions today.

Let’s remember that the event has excellent participation from pro players such as Mariano Etchevery, Jorge Castillo, Daniel …