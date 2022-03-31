‘Succession is more important to me’ than another ring chase as Buccaneers coach

Wearing a patent Kangol hat with a cigar peeping out of the pocket of his short-sleeved collared shirt, Bruce Arian looked like a man gearing up for the retirement round at the golf course after announcing he was in transition. He is stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. front office.

The spirited 69-year-old head coach is retiring Thursday after three seasons as the Bucks’ coach, saying “when you know it’s time, it’s time.”

The timing of the announcement, which came on Wednesday – 67 days after the Bucs finished from the postseason – sounded strange, but for Ariane, it was about having a positive succession plan and knowing the club was in good hands before . torch.