Such is the condition of the country, elderly corona patient lying on the ground for 18 hours for treatment, see pictures – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The escalating case of Corona has left everybody nervous, an embarrassing image has come out of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, the place a affected person is mendacity on the bottom outdoors the hospital. There’s an oxygen cylinder within the pillar adjoining to the affected person and he’s getting oxygen from the identical cylinder.

It’s identified that the relative girl of the affected person instructed that she has been sitting on this means since Wednesday night and he or she couldn’t get any remedy until this afternoon.

The aged affected person craving for remedy needed to lie on the bottom with oxygen for about 18 hours the place there was nobody to maintain him. On arrival of this data within the media, the affected person has been hurriedly introduced into the hospital by bringing a stretcher.