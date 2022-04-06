Sudarshan TV Reporter Heckles Haldiram Store Manager Over ‘Urdu’ on Snack Packet

At a time when azaan, halal and many other Islamic traditions along with Muslim traders are facing a pushback in several states in India, a viral video showing an incensed exchange between a TV reporter and a Haldiram outlet manager has now sparked off a debate on Urdu on social media platforms.

In the video, a reporter from Sudarshan TV which has gained infamy for its instigating ‘UPSC Jihad’ show, is seen charging questions at a Haldiram store manager about ‘Arabic script’ on the back of a product’s packet.

Claiming that the information about the ‘Falhari Mixture’ snack are printed in Urdu, the reporter repeatedly heckles the store manager, “What are you trying to hide? Why is some information written in Urdu?”

She also went onto a tirade about how the “Urdu script” on the packaging…