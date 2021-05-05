Suddenly a part of the metro system fell on the road, 23 people died

At least 23 people were killed and 79 were injured when a part of the Mexico City metro system fell on the road. On the busy road below the train cars fell down about five meters.

City officials said an elevated section of the Mexico City metro broke down and was hit by a metro car heading towards a busy boulevard late Monday night, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70 people. Have become. Rescuers initially looked for a car hanging from the overpass, which could be trapped for someone. Those efforts were suspended early Tuesday, however, due to safety concerns for those working near the precariously swinging car.

The overpass was about 16 feet above the road in the Borough of Tallahauch, but the train went over a concrete median strip, which apparently reduced casualties among motorists on the road below. “A support ray gave way” as soon as the train passed over it, said Shenabam. The Mexico City metro has had at least two serious accidents since its inauguration half a century ago.

Mexico City’s metro system is the least expensive and busiest in the world. There have been two serious accidents in recent times. In 2020, one person was killed and 41 were injured when two trains ran into each other. In 2015, 12 people were injured in another accident between two trains.