Sudha Chandran aka Ramola Sikand on Kaahin Kissi Roz completing 20 years: thanks producer Ekta Kapoor and says ‘A role that changed my destiny’ – TMT Updates

Sudha Chandran, who’s popularly identified for one in every of her iconic roles not solely Silver Display screen but additionally in lots of motion pictures is elated as her present Kaahin Kissii Roz accomplished 20 years. The veteran actress took to her social media account to share her pleasure. She shared a small video from the present during which she essays the position of Ramola Sikand.

In her publish, she thanked producer Ekta Kapoor and the star forged of the present. She additionally mentioned that position of Ramola modified her future and the way her character gave a brand new which means to adverse roles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COAtXykhxC3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sudha wrote, “A job that modified my future….Ramola sikand created a brand new which means to adverse roles on tv…thnx a ton to Balaji telefilms EKTA kapoorji….my workforce of KKR…Nd a giant due to my viewers who liked to hate Ramola sikand…..LV u guys Nd thnx for loving me unconditionally.”

Mazer Sayed, who essays the position of Anish Sikand on the present, commented on her publish and mentioned, “It modified my life too ❤️😊.”

In a latest interview with ETimes TV, Sudha revealed that originally she was not assured about enjoying the position and it was Ekta Kapoor, who trusted her utterly. She mentioned, “I bear in mind Ekta had come on the units twice. The primary time she got here I requested her are you certain I can do justice to the present? She instructed me ma’am, ‘I’m providing you with six months and imagine me you’ll be probably the most talked about character on TV’. Then I requested, “identical to Tulsi and Parvati’ and she or he instructed me you’ll be in one other league and style. True to her phrases she got here 6 months later and she or he mentioned now what do you wish to say ma’am. I really feel her conviction of choosing up actors for characters is, was and might be good,” she concluded.