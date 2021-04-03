Sudharsan Govind (Pavithra Boyfriend) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images » todayssnews

LATEST

Sudharsan Govind (Pavithra Boyfriend) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Sudharsan Govind is an actor and filmmaker who works in the Tamil film industry. He was featured in Chennai Pudhusu web series and some short films in Naalaiya Iyakkunar Season 6. He won the best actor award in that season. Sudharsan did an important role in Sibiraj’s blockbuster film Walter. He did a lead role in Tamil pilot film Parcel.

Sudharsan Govind is the boyfriend of Television actress Pavithra Lakshmi. She was famous through the cookery show Cook With Comali season 2. Sudharsan made a special appearance in the show to support her girlfriend Pavithra during the celebration round. He also acted in Naalaiya Iyakkunar short film Thatpam.

Sudharsan Govind Biography

Name Sudharsan Govind
Real Name Sudharsan Govind
Nickname Sudharsan
Profession Actor and Model
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Girlfriends Pavithra Lakshmi
Wife Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Yet to be updated
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Listening Music, Reading Books
Birth Place Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Sudharsan Govind’s Official Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter:Yet to be updated

instagram.com/narvinidery/

Sudharsan Govind Images

Check out the latest photos of Sudharsan Govind,

