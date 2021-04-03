Sudharsan Govind (Pavithra Boyfriend) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images » todayssnews

Sudharsan Govind is an actor and filmmaker who works in the Tamil film industry. He was featured in Chennai Pudhusu web series and some short films in Naalaiya Iyakkunar Season 6. He won the best actor award in that season. Sudharsan did an important role in Sibiraj’s blockbuster film Walter. He did a lead role in Tamil pilot film Parcel.

Sudharsan Govind is the boyfriend of Television actress Pavithra Lakshmi. She was famous through the cookery show Cook With Comali season 2. Sudharsan made a special appearance in the show to support her girlfriend Pavithra during the celebration round. He also acted in Naalaiya Iyakkunar short film Thatpam.

Sudharsan Govind Biography

Name Sudharsan Govind Real Name Sudharsan Govind Nickname Sudharsan Profession Actor and Model Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Girlfriends Pavithra Lakshmi Wife Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Yet to be updated Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Listening Music, Reading Books Birth Place Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

