Sugandha congratulates husband Sanket on his birthday by writing a beautiful note

Comedian Sugandha Mishra has recently got married. He is married to Sanket Bhonsle. Till now their wedding photos are getting viral everyday. Now in the midst of all this, on May 9, Sugandha celebrated the birthday of husband Sanket Bhonsle. During this both of them showered love on each other. The same Sugandha wrote a romantic post for her husband. At the same time, she shared the love filled love photos.

You can see the pair made for each other. We are not saying this but fans are saying all this. Sugandha currently shared the photo and captioned it as “Happy Birthday Sanket”. I did not know what you are doing until I met you and thank you for everything you do. Birthday Hubby ”.

By the way, you would know that on April 26, Sugandha Mishra was married to Bhavna Bhosle. The two married at Jalandhar’s Club Cabana Resort. All the dignitaries attending the wedding were given a 24-hour quarantine. Prior to the wedding, the pictures of both of them were also in the news. Even after the wedding, Sugandha shared pictures with her in-laws. His pictures of Marathi getups are going viral at the moment.