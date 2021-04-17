Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale to tie the knot on April 26 in Punjab – TMT Updates

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale, after rejecting the rumors of being in a relationship for lengthy, lastly stunned their followers with a social media announcement that they’re all set to tie the not. The couple shared a lovey dovy image on their Instagram accounts. In keeping with the studies, they are going to tie the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar (Punjab). Will probably be an intimate affair and the couple have deliberate the issues in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols.

In keeping with a supply of BT, “The engagement and wedding ceremony will happen on the identical date. Like they are saying, it’s ‘Chhatt mangni, patt byah.’ Given the COVID-19 scenario, it will likely be a close-knit affair with only some in attendance. Sanket is ensuring to maintain it as low-key as potential. Being a physician, he’s much more conscious of the disaster and security precautions, and needs to make sure that all the things is in place.”