Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale Wedding Images Videos Venue Guests & Reception

One of the most profound comedians and a team member of “The Kapil Sharma Show”, Sunghada Mishara, and her fiance Snaket Bhosale are all set to tie the knot today, April 26, 2021. The couple has been shared some of the glimpses of their Mehndi Ceremony on their official social media accounts. Sugandha posted a picture of her Mehndi designs while Sanket posted a video in which he is blowing kisses to Sungandha by making a video call.

Let’s have look at their Mehndi ceremony:-

Sanket has been shared a video call clip on his official Instagram account in which we can see both the love birds are showing their Mehndi designs to each other and Sanket blows kisses to her fiance. Sugandha is looking stunning in the beautiful Mehndi dress. She is in Maantika which is complimenting her entire look. In the background, we can hear a song from “DDLJ’ which is “Mehndi Laga K Rakhna”. Sanket also wrote a cation “Mehndi Laga K Rakhna, and he tagged Sugandha”.

Sugandha also posted her mehndi pictures on her official Instagram account. She is looking beautiful in the green Lehnaga along with heavy jewelry. In the pictures, we can see her Mehndi designs very clearly. She smiling a lot in the pictures which shows how happy and excited she is about her wedding. She even shared a picture of her feet Mehndi designs. In the caption, she wrote “Mehndi ki Raat”.

Both of them have ake a covid tests mandatory for wedding guest:-

Sanket stated that ” Being a doctor, I’m very serious towards the covid-19 situation and have taken all the required precautions. Our guests will take the RT-PCR test before reaching the airport. While at the venue antigen test is compulsory too. I wish things van go back to normal and soon this covid situation be recovered.”

He also added that “we were planned to get married in 2002 but it wasn’t possible due to covid-19. Thus we plan to get married this year as to how long we can delay and we are following all the norms set by the government.”

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale get engaged:-

They got engaged on April 17, 2021. Sungha shared her engagement pictures on her social media accounts, in which we can see them together and she captioned this pic “Engaged Forever”. Both are well-known faces of Hindi television and follow the same profession as well.

