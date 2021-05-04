Sugandha Mishra showed her post marriage, see in video how husband started running on signal

Singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra and comedian and actor Sanket Bhosle have recently made seven rounds. The couple got married on 26 April. Now the wedding photos and videos of this couple are spreading fast on social media. Both looked very beautiful in their marriage. In such a situation, a video has emerged showing how Sugandha is ruling her husband. Sugandha and Sanket are both famous faces. Fans of both like it very much.

Significantly, both of them kept their affair completely secret on social media and announced the marriage directly. Now a special video of both of them is going viral. Now, just a week after the wedding, the new bride Sugandha has started showing her groom. Seeing these fragrances of fragrance, the signs are astonishing. The matter is not serious. This is a comedy video. Sanket Bhosle has recently shared a video on his Instagram, after which people will not be able to stop laughing after watching it.

You can see in the video that Saket is seen lying on the bed and all the wife Sugandha says good morning, she has a cup of tea in her hand and she asks if he wants to drink tea? Casey Light or Strog. The mark made on it is called strog. Then after listening to what Sugandha said, add two teaspoons of tea leaf and a little milk. Hearing this, Sanchit’s eyes were wide open. In the caption of the video, he wrote – ‘After marriage’. Fans are very fond of this special video of both of them. Both look so cute in this video.

At the same time, it is clear that now both are going to entertain fans officially with such videos. Earlier, Sanket Bhosle shared a video on social media. In this video, he was seen calling Sungadha Shrimati Bhosle. In the video, both are seen sitting in a car. Sankata called Sugandha ‘Mr Hello Mrs Bhosle’, at which she blushed and started laughing. Family members attended the wedding of Sanket and Sugandha.