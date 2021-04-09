LATEST

Sugar Ray Leonard tells Mike Tyson how Floyd Mayweather could be beaten

From left, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Tommy Hearns and Shane Mosley were all guests on the Hotboxin podcast

Mike Tyson had a legendary lineup on his HotBoxin’ podcast recently.

Joining him was Sugar Ray Leonard was a five-weight world champion, Shane Mosley was a three division world champion and five-weight champion Tommy Hearns – who had arguably the greatest first-round ever with Marvin Hagler.

Considering Tyson was the undisputed heavyweight champion, that’s quite the guest list.

And it didn’t take them long to get talking about another boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather.

Considered one of the best of all time, he ended his career with a 50-0 record and won 15 major titles in four different weight classes and had a record 26 consecutive wins in title fights.

One of those wins was a classic with Mosley in 2010.

Discussing the 12-round defeat, Mosley recalled: “Floyd is really quick, technical and he felt more youthful, like I couldn’t really get to him.

“He made the mistake… he believed that I couldn’t hurt him.

“So he was like, ‘I’m gonna stay in the pocket, I’m going to fight. I’m going to stay right here and pick him off’.

“And then when I caught him, then you see Roger and all them, ‘Man, what are you doing? You don’t sit there, you better box him’.

“So he started using his boxing ability and movement and stuff like that. But he didn’t think I could hit him that hard.”

Listening to him, Leonard – in many eyes one of the greatest of all-time – shared his take on how one might go about trying to beat Mayweather.

He told the podcast: “How to beat Floyd Mayweather? There is no one way to beat Floyd.

“I would have to pull out all my tools and figure out, get a feel. A lot of feints, body shots.”

Nobody did ever figure out how to defeat Mayweather. The last to try and subsequently fail was Conor McGregor on his boxing debut in 2017.

Since then he has made money from appearing in exhibitions, with his next one likely to be against YouTuber Logan Paul.

