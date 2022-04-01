Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday twin in tank tops as they cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been the biggest cheerleader for her father’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. She has often accompanied her father to stadiums to support the team. Now that her father is busy shooting for his next film PathaanSuhana has taken it upon herself to cheer on the team. She took along best friend Ananya Panday to the match.
On Friday, both Ananya and Suhana took to Instagram to post a story where they can be seen heading towards Wankhede Stadium to catch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match. In the video, the two star kids are flaunting the KKR logo on their tank tops. While Ananya looks gorgeous in a white top, Suhana too looks stunning in a yellow top. Suhana captioned the video, “Game Night.”
