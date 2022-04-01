Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday twin in tank tops as they cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been the biggest cheerleader for her father’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. She has often accompanied her father to stadiums to support the team. Now that her father is busy shooting for his next film PathaanSuhana has taken it upon herself to cheer on the team. She took along best friend Ananya Panday to the match.