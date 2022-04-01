Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at IPL cheering for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. See pics | Bollywood

With the Indian Premier League underway, it seems Shah Rukh Khan’s household has gotten into the cricket spirit. On Friday, as Shah Rukh’s team, Kolkata Knight Rider is playing Punjab Kings in Mumbai, the actor’s daughter Suhana Khan was at the stadium wearing the team’s colours and cheering for them. She was joined by her friend and actor Ananya Panday. In Kolkata’s previous game a few days ago, Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan was spotted in the stands with some friends. Also read: Aryan Khan spotted watching IPL match; fans say, ‘smiling as he should’

