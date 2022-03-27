Suhana Khan is impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s physical transformation for Pathaan, writes, ‘Uhhh my dad is 56’ | People News

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is super impressed by her superstar father’s physical transformation for his much-awaited action thriller ‘Pathaan’. Sharing a photo of SRK’s chiselled body from his upcoming film, Suhana proudly captioned the post, “Uhhh my dad is 56…we are not allowed excuses #pathaan”. The star kid also seems to be hinting at her father’s dedication towards his work. Suhana hopes to follow his footsteps and become an actress. According to multiple news reports, she and Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor are supposed to make their acting debut in Archie’s comics remake by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. However, no formal announcement has been made yet.

