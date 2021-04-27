ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan remembered this close, posted a picture and wrote- ‘Missing you’

Suhana Khan is within the information because of her Instagram publish. Though he has not but entered Bollywood, however his standing is a minimum of a star. As quickly as they share their posts on social media, they arrive up for dialogue. Now Suhana has shared an image saying that she is lacking this shut.
Really Suhana posted an image on Insta Story through which she has two pals. Suhana’s good friend Manvi Gaur is along with her. With the photograph, he wished the good friend a contented birthday and wrote, ‘Birthday woman, lacking you.’

Within the image, Suhana is carrying a black shade prime. All three individuals are posing whereas wanting on the digital camera.

Concern raised over Corona’s rising case
Suhana Khan is anxious in regards to the ever growing variety of corona viruses within the nation. Suhana expressed her concern in regards to the epidemic in her Instagram story. He has additionally appealed to his followers and folks to deal with themselves.

Suhana needs to change into an actress
Suhana is presently finishing her research in New York. She needs to change into an actress. A brief movie of his has additionally been launched. Wherein his appearing was extremely appreciated. Shah Rukh Khan has additionally stated in a lot of his interviews that Suhana is taken with turning into an actress whereas his son Aryan needs to enter the course of course.

